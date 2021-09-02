The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,959,966 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 460,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,027. The company has a market cap of $244.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

