The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TCFC stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The Community Financial has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.02.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Community Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

