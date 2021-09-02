The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.31. The stock had a trading volume of 681,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

