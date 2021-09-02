The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $344.31 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.43.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

