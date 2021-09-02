The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Shares of EL opened at $344.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.32. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

