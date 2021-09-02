The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.51% of The First Bancorp worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The First Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The First Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $325.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

