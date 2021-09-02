The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Gap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.