The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $413.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.64. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

