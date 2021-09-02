The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $58.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.10.

NYSE:BIG opened at $48.46 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

