The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $71.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. 3,560,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

