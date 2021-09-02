The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:MCS opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

