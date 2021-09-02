The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lessened by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.84. 6,213,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

