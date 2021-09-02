The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.41. 1,804,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,936. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

