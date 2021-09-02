The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4701 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31.

OTCMKTS SMUUY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

