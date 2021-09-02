The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.