The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Up 24.3% in August

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 997,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Timken by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

