The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 658,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 203,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,739,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

