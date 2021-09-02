The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CEO Sells $1,926,834.00 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DIS traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.86. 6,482,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.77. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

