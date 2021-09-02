TheStreet Downgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.99.

LBRT stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,393,116 shares of company stock worth $188,122,239 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

