TheStreet Upgrades Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) to B+

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCEL opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Cryo-Cell International has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 348.19%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

