Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The company has a market capitalization of £113.80 million and a PE ratio of -91.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.29.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.