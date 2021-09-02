Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.
Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The company has a market capitalization of £113.80 million and a PE ratio of -91.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.29.
About Thor Explorations
