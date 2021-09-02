ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price fell 2.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 4,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 573,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Specifically, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,769 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,000 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDUP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,500,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,157,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

