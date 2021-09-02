ThreeFold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,391.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $4.45 million and $15,391.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00064857 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00157093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00087329 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.63 or 0.07540922 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.