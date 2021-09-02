Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Thomas (Tom) Joseph Black Purchases 68,965 Shares

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) insider Thomas (Tom) Joseph Black purchased 68,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £16,551.60 ($21,624.77).

THRU stock opened at GBX 24.40 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Thruvision Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.80 ($0.38). The company has a market cap of £35.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.09.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

