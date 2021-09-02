Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 15,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 6,130,881 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $259.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

