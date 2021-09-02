Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $76.12 on Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $76.12 or 0.00154267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $83.72 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00065275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00156426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07711787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,402.33 or 1.00118828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $483.92 or 0.00980722 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

