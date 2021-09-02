Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.14. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,215. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.90 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,090,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,219,900.62. Insiders bought a total of 382,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,801 in the last quarter.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

