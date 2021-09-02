Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,508 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,307% compared to the average daily volume of 818 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 105,076.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 520,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. Analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

