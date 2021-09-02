Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,841 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,568% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. 9,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,064. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $742.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

