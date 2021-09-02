Traeger Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 7th (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger’s (NYSE:COOK) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Traeger had issued 23,529,411 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $423,529,398 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Traeger’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

COOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Traeger alerts:

NYSE COOK opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.