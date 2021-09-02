Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

About Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories.

