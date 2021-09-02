Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $64.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.07.

TRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $68.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Transcat has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $508.63 million, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

