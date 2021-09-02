Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.65

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 2030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triple-S Management by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Triple-S Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Triple-S Management by 128.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 127,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

