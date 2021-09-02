TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,557 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

