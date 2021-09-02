TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0047

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and $330,848.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00139759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00830344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048557 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

