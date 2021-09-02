TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $80.30 million and $48.31 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00121295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00808109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047707 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.