Truist Securiti Weighs in on Columbia Property Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.