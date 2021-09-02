Truist Securities Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $300.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $260.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average of $242.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -110.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Okta by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Okta by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.