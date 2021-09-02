Truist Securities Increases Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $46.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.42.

PYCR stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

