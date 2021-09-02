Truist Securities Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $57.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NSA. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of NSA opened at $57.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

