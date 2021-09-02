Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $90.07 and last traded at $90.15. 3,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

Specifically, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $57,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,050 shares of company stock worth $2,730,730. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

