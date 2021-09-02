TurtleNetwork Price Up 46% Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 46% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $11.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001432 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

