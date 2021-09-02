Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

