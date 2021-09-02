Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,112 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $38,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Twilio by 152.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 800.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Twilio by 30.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 24.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $363.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,516 shares of company stock worth $65,693,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

