Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.62. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.