Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.62. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $16.20.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.