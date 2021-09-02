UniLend Hits Market Capitalization of $35.63 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00813691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049026 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

