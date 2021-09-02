UniLend Price Up 12.7% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. UniLend has a total market cap of $39.05 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLend has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

