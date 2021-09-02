Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,850 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,350 ($56.83).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,044 ($52.84) on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £105.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,140.29.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders bought a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336 in the last ninety days.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

