Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.