Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.
Shares of UL stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
