Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $216.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

